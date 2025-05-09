What Does The California State Flag Mean?

"California." What are some things that come to mind when you hear that state's name? Sunny beaches blanketed by supremely tanned bodies? The glitz and glamour of Hollywood celebrities? Vineyards, gold rushes, and terrible forest fires? Maybe the Redwood trees near San Francisco or the Baja-influenced San Diego? Or if you're realistic about things, maybe you imagine the state's nightmarishly packed highway system. But you know what you probably didn't think about? Bears. Bears walking on grass with a red star in the sky and a red band along the bottom. What's up with California's state flag, anyway?

The first clue about California's state flag doesn't come from the bear, the grass, the star, or the red band — it comes from the word "Republic." Long before California featured gated Beverly Hills communities a short drive from Skid Row it was a part of Mexico. In what became a chain of conflicts for independence, Mexico won its freedom from Spain in 1821. Then, California revolved against Mexico in the middle of the Mexican-American War (1846 to 1848) after the U.S. annexed Texas.

Western Colorado along with the territories of California, New Mexico, Utah, and Nevada got bundled into a $15 million purchase that ended the war in favor of the U.S., but not before California declared itself an independent nation in 1846, the California Republic. This lasted 25 days. But, it wasn't even Mexicans who declared California independent. It was a group of American settlers who took Sonoma with guns and by force. The whole incident was called the Bear Flag Revolt.

