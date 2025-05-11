Things That Came Out About One-Hit Wonders After They Died

In the comparatively unenlightened 1980s, very few celebrities publicly disclosed if they identified as members of the LGBTQ community. The social and political climate of the time was much more hostile, and a career could end quickly for an openly gay performer. Thus, hit-making musicians kept that aspect of their identity secret, and it only emerged after they died. The 1980s and early 1990s were also beset by AIDS and a deep, collective fear of the deadly disease. At first, gay men were one of the primary populations affected — and decimated — by the immune disorder that can be acquired through the HIV virus. Homosexuality and AIDS were thus inexorably linked in the public consciousness, and so it was also damaging for a celebrity with AIDS to let the world know that they were suffering and likely dying.

Some famous musicians who identified as gay men died of complications of AIDS. Their orientation, and how they had AIDS, wasn't revealed until after they'd died. Dan Hartman played in the Edgar Winter Group in the 1970s, and he took the lead on one of that band's biggest hits, "Free Ride." His solo career produced just one smash, the 1984 soft rock radio staple "I Can Dream About You." When Hartman died at the age of 43 in 1994, his manager told the media that the cause of death was a brain tumor. Hartman had told only very close associates that he was gay, and that he'd probably been exposed to HIV at the end of the 1980s. The brain tumor with which he was diagnosed was linked to his AIDS-positive status.



