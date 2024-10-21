Stars You Didn't Know Had Famous Parents

Nepotism runs rife in Hollywood, as famous parents open doors for their children to enter the gnarly world of glitz and glamor. The term "nepo baby" gets thrown around a lot to describe this type of star. However, there are many who reject this label, believing it discredits their own talent and hard work. Then, there are others, like Jack Quaid — the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan — who agrees that his parentage helped him to get ahead in his career faster than others.

Regardless of which side of the argument anyone takes here, Hollywood loves its second- or third-generation stars — and this isn't about to change anytime soon. Yet, there are some family connections that are less obvious than others — whether it's because of different surnames or simply the star in question being low-key about the familial relationship. Quite often, these examples result in the average person turning into the Leonardo DiCaprio pointing meme when they find out about the relationship and saying: "Oh, I thought they looked similar!" With that said, let's jump right in and take a look at the big celebrities you didn't know had famous parents.