WWII Details Too Horrific For History Class

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes time to look back at the biggest conflicts of the 20th century, it's safe to say that World War II is much more widely discussed than World War I. For as much as it's studied, though, it's impossible to cover everything in even the most in-depth history class. A class might teach the major events along the timeline of the war's European front, and there are likely some lessons given on the history of just how Hitler rose to power in Germany. Those are all incredibly important things that should not be forgotten — lest they be repeated — but there are some atrocities that are simply too horrific to be taught in most classes.

Advertisement

And that's saying a lot, because World War II is filled with stories that illustrate just how terrible people can be to each other. The old saying that war is hell is absolutely true, but the devil is definitely in the details. Those details shouldn't be overlooked, so we're going to talk about some pretty dark stuff.

Along the way, we'll get into what happened on the ground after the dropping of the atomic bombs, experimentation on human subjects, and why the Allied soldiers who liberated the concentration camps were convinced that everyone definitely knew what was going on yet chose to look the other way. We'll talk about civilian casualties, heroes who met fates that they didn't deserve, and horrors that need to be spoken of, as unspeakable as they may be.

Advertisement