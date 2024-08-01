Is This What The World Would Look Like If The Hiroshima And Nagasaki Bombings Never Happened?

It was the least grim of a series of deadly options. That has long been a common assessment of the decision to drop the atomic bomb on Japan in 1945. It was a view that was spread and believed at the time. President Harry Truman clung tightly to the rationale that the bomb swiftly won the war and spared countless lives. But the common view reckons without the heated disagreement within the Truman administration about the bomb's military usefulness and moral horror. It forgets the precarious state of international affairs at the time, where the Soviet Union was a dubious partner to the Allies and Japan counted on its neutrality in the Pacific. And then, of course, there is the matter of the horrific effects of the atomic bomb and the still-present specter of an apocalyptic nuclear war breaking out somewhere in a post-Hiroshima world.

And so, since the atomic age began, we have asked ourselves if Hiroshima and Nagasaki truly were the least of evils, the most expedient path out of World War II. We have also asked what the world might be like had the bombs never fallen. Would Japan have surrendered without further bloodshed? What path would atomic energy have taken into our lives? And would there have been a Cold War at all? We can never know for certain, but history provides clues as to a plausible alternate timeline for the 20th century.