Legendary Stars Who Were Actually Horrible People

In a certain light, Nancy Reagan was an ideal First Lady. Vaguely pretty, mildly famous in her own right from her own film career, and a devoted helpmate to husband Ronald, she picked a relatively non-controversial pet issue, "just saying no" to drugs, and if she was a little bit woo-woo about astrology, it didn't seem like the most harmful eccentricity for a politician's wife.

Unfortunately, Nancy Reagan's ostensibly inoffensive public face concealed the reality of a woman able and willing to betray her old friends when their association with her became inconvenient. Reagan's husband was president during the first years of the AIDS crisis, and by 1985, over many thousands of Americans had died of the emerging disease. The Reagan administration was criticized at the time and continues to be blamed for inaction during the first years of the epidemic, since the gay men who were the illness's most prominent victims were not considered "important."

The Hollywood Reagans had been friends with Rock Hudson in California, and when Hudson was denied entry to a French hospital for an experimental AIDS treatment, he asked his old friend Nancy to intervene, acting on a hint that a nudge from someone highly placed might change the hospital director's mind. Reagan received his telegram but did not help him, citing a reluctance to play favorites that critics say was selectively enforced, pointing to the Reagans' collaborations with Bob Hope. Hudson was ultimately admitted to the hospital, but the disease had progressed too far, and he died several months later. Reagan's husband would not address the issue publicly until mid-1987, when tens of thousands more Americans had died.

