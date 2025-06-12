Strict Rules Famous Musicians Made People Follow While On Tour

Of the many false facts about classic rock artists we've all collectively believed, the biggest lie is probably the notion that rock musicians are a laid-back bunch. It's a romantic idea that singers, guitarists, and drummers all pile into a van or tour bus and hit the road to sing their fist-pumping anthems of youth and rebellion to screaming fans, driven by a love of the art and the gritty lifestyle. It's simply not true: The lure of fame and fortune is strong in the worlds of pop and rock, and stars can earn an obscene amount of money performing their songs to appreciative crowds every night.

Advertisement

Some musicians and bands can be absolute nightmares on tour, either because of a seeming need to party excessively or because they put their employees, road crews, and venue staff through the ringer to ensure that the show goes on, and that they're placated and happy enough to play. Because those rock stars have grown rich, they're accustomed to a certain lifestyle, which includes getting whatever they want, whenever they want it, and from everybody. Here are some famous musicians with airtight lists of on-tour rules that everyone around them must observe.