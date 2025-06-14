Rock Stars Who Are Absolute Nightmares On Tour

Scandal and Guns N' Roses go together like love and marriage. If the band isn't in the midst of setting off riots, Axl Rose's notoriously bad timekeeping is making everyone wonder if he will show up for a concert or not. Now, this isn't like 15 minutes late — sometimes, he might not show up at all, because he might be too interested in watching "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze" (according to Alternative Nation reporting, that's a true story).

Answering a Q&A for Adelaide Now, Rose admitted that he isn't "punctual" in general. The singer said he's never been a person who sticks to times, which has cost him millions of dollars in his career. However, Rose added that he's never been deliberately late to a concert for asinine reasons. "I can say I haven't been late because I was watching a sporting event or something equally as ridiculous," he said. "The reasons have all been in one way or another show-related or having to do with those involved with the show in some fashion. It's just my reality and I try and work on it."

Rose's timekeeping once even drove concert promoter Barry Fey to the edge. According to reports, he used scare tactics to persuade Rose to perform — though the exact details are debated. Metallica's Lars Ulrich suggested that Fey put a gun to Rose's head to get him on stage, while Fey denied doing so.

