12 Times Marilyn Manson Lost It While Performing

Into the musical landscape of the mid-1990s, already at a peak of edginess with the arrival of punk-inspired grunge rock, came Marilyn Manson. That's the name of both a Floridian goth-shock-hard-metal-sleaze band and socially critical performance art collective, as well as its front man, singer, chief songwriter, and creative director. His real name is Brian Warner, and Marilyn Manson, the guy in charge of the group of the same name, willingly became an enemy of all that is staid, proper, and conservative, taking what theatrical, horrific, and mildly transgressive acts like Alice Cooper, Kiss, and Twisted Sister had done in the past, and moving it into the extremes. Manson's public comments, songs, videos, and stage performances were found to be as offensive by as many people that they entertained and thrilled.

Advertisement

While a Marilyn Manson concert, with elaborate stage pieces, special effects, and realistic if not real depictions of violence and sexuality, was always a spectacle, it could easily turn into a disaster. A disproportionate number of concerts by the band, across its three-decade-plus history, ended early and fell into chaos, confusion, and injury when its eponymous singer acted out. Here are all the times that Marilyn Manson concerts went off the rails because Marilyn Manson made some ill-advised choices.