Former Bandmates Have A Lot To Say About These Famous Musicians

When Dave Grohl was invited by Kurt Cobain to sit in with him and bassist Krist Novoselic, Cobain immediately realized he'd found the missing piece that his band, Nirvana, desperately needed. Recalling that moment for Uncut, Novoselic confirmed that Grohl's playing gelled instantly, as did his personality. "Davie is such a good musician, he rose to the occasion — or we rose to him, whichever way it happened," he said. "It just seemed natural and Dave was easy to hang out with."

Cobain's tragic real-life story is well known, and prior to his 1994 death, he shared his own reminiscences of the first time he played with Grohl, and credited the drummer for the band's rise. "This is the first time we've ever felt like a very definite unit," Cobain declared. "The band is finally complete, because all the other drummers we had pretty much sucked."

After Grohl went on to even greater success as frontman for his own band, Foo Fighters, Novoselic insisted he harbored no jealousy toward his former bandmate. "He has stayed focused, he has worked hard, he rocks, the Foo Fighters rock — how do you be jealous of something like that?" Novoselic said during a keynote speech at the 2012 CBGB Festival. For late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died while on tour with the band in 2022, his friendship with Grohl ran deeper than just bandmates. "I'm like his little brother," Hawkins once told Rolling Stone.

