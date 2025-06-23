Legendary Stars Who Were Beyond Weird

Tallulah Bankhead, bless her bawdy heart, was always more of a "personality" than an actress. That's not to say that she wasn't an extremely gifted performer, originating the role of Regina in Lillian Hellmann's Southern gothic family drama "The Little Foxes," but that the enormity of Tallulah-the-Concept dwarfed her acknowledged successes. The daughter of a (one-term) Speaker of the House, Bankhead loved smoking, drinking, and sex and made no secret of it, blaring details in a loud, low voice that earned her the nickname "the Alabama Foghorn." Her pet parakeet even got in on the action after Bankhead taught it to share her champagne.

As much as she loved sins of the flesh, Bankhead was also a principled woman, campaigning for politicians she agreed with and, after the fall of France in 1940, swearing off alcohol until the Allies retook Paris. During the McCarthy era, she took a through-the-uprights approach: She hated both communists and the McCarthyite witch hunters. Onstage, she would do cartwheels when she could fit them into the script, and she later raised eyebrows on the set of the middling Hitchcock thriller "Lifeboat" when she arrived on set without panties, which was made apparent in certain situations and caused trepidation regarding what to do about it.

Even as she succumbed to her seemingly limitless taste for booze and pills later in life, she never lost her self-awareness. Asked by passersby on the street if she was Tallulah Bankhead, her stock answer was "I'm what's left of her, dahling," per The New Yorker.

