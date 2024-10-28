The Hidden Truth Of Dennis Rodman

Like anyone coming into a newfound fortune, Dennis Rodman had to navigate his way through wealth after he was selected by the Detroit Pistons in the 1986 NBA draft. By the 1988-89 season, he was pulling in a salary of $550,000 — roughly $1.5 million in 2024 dollars. That figure only went up as his playing career continued.

How did Rodman respond to the money? For one, he started opening his wallet to those less fortunate. In true Rodman fashion, however, he did it in his own unique way: he began handing out cash to the unhoused people he would see on the street. His generosity was best exemplified by the kindness he showed to a pregnant woman, who asked him for spare change for food as he was walking back from a restaurant.

"I had $250 in my pocket, and I gave it all to her,” Rodman told The New York Times in 1990. ”If I had $1,000, I would have given her that, too. There are a lot of people out there that are more worthy of this money. People without houses. People living on the street. I was lucky to come upon this — what I have now." He added, ”I gave a lot of money to the homeless this year. I go to downtown Detroit and give out $50 bills or $100 bills. You can't help everybody, but you can help some people.”

