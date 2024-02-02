The Swans: The Real-Life Story Of Truman Capote's Elite Female Circle

It's easy to imagine that fame for the sake of fame, and drama for the sake of drama, are features of the modern media landscape. After all, this is an age in which reality TV characters and social media influencers seem to be increasingly stealing the spotlight from bona fide actors, authors, artists, and the like. But self-made celebrities who, for the most part, celebrate themselves are nothing new, nor is their tendency to tear each other down as they build themselves up.

Before the Kardashians, Real Housewives, and TikTok stars, there were people who self-promoted and/or married their way into high society. And before there was DeuxMoi, there were people who infiltrated the top tiers of the social strata and spilled the tea about it all. Particularly in America, where fortunes (and now followers) mean more than surnames, it's a story that's played out again and again, but perhaps never more scandalously than in 1975, when writer Truman Capote exposed the juicy secrets of his fabulous friends in an excerpt from a thinly veiled piece of fiction. His titillating and, for all intents and purposes, true tale tattled about everything from bad breath to cheating spouses and even murder, and involved high-profile families like the Vanderbilts and Kennedys. And the real-life fallout was even more outrageous.

Just how Capote bemused and then used his ultra-classy company has since become the topic of the nonfiction book, "Capote's Women" and the second season of the FX anthology series, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans." The story within a story lives on because it combines everything readers, viewers, and parasocial interlopers want out of a good rag ... which Capote himself knew all too well.