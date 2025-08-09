The Worst U.S. Generals That Nearly Cost Us Our Freedom

His name has gone down in history as a byword for treason, but Benedict Arnold initially supported the American cause. Born in 1741, he escaped a dissolute childhood to become a successful businessman. Thin-skinned and quick to criticize others but undoubtedly zealous, Arnold threw himself into the American Revolutionary War after the death of his first wife in 1775. George Washington rewarded his service in 1778 by granting him command of the city of Philadelphia, where, a year later, Arnold married Peggy Shippen.

As well as irritating several officers in the Continental Army, Arnold also became a target of patriot Joseph Reed, president of the Supreme Executive Council of Pennsylvania. His relentless campaign to discredit Arnold, coupled with severe financial issues, eroded the latter's faith in an independent America, and it was soon replaced by Peggy's staunch pro-British sentiments. After resigning his Philadelphia command, Arnold played on his leg injury and persuaded Washington to give him command of West Point.

From there, Arnold secretly contacted Major John Andre and began deliberately weakening West Point's defences. The pair plotted to get plans of the site to the British via Andre, but while the latter was caught and executed, Arnold escaped and was named a British brigadier general just days later. He later wrote to Washington claiming he switched sides for "love of my country," per Americana Corner.

