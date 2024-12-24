Things That Don't Make Sense About The American Revolutionary War

If you grow up in the United States, then by the time you reach adulthood, you've heard the tale of the American Revolution again and again. Perhaps, with the right sort of history teacher, you were able to get past the sort of starry-eyed hagiography that turns real people like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson into mythical figures. But, even if you had the joy of learning from an enthusiastic, intelligent teacher and were an engaged student yourself, there remain some odd sticking points in the tale of the revolution.

Sometimes, it's the uncomfortable sense that some people are left out of that story, or maybe even that quite a lot of voices are missing. Could we have forgotten a patriotic female spy, for instance? Or maybe too many of us have been so taken by that notion that we simply made her up. Perhaps the issue you can't release centers on missed connections, or opportunities not taken, as when a terrifyingly good sharpshooter had George Washington in his sights ... and then decided to back down. Whatever it is, there are plenty of things about one of the most pivotal wars in American history that don't always make sense.