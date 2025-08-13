Musicians Who Claimed Spine-Chilling Paranormal Encounters

Wayne Newton, known as "Mr. Las Vegas," is a singer and actor who's been a staple in Sin City's entertainment scene for decades. He met Elvis Presley on the set of Bonanza in the mid-1960s, and the two hit it off. Not long after Presley died in 1977, Newton began performing at the Hilton in Las Vegas, where Elvis had also had a residency. To honor his friend, Newton decided to perform a medley of Elvis tunes. But on the night Newton debuted his tribute, the singer said he had an extremely weird and unsettling experience.

Advertisement

Just as his conductor began the medley, the lights in the venue suddenly went out along with the sound system. Only a single spotlight remained trained on the singer. Newton looked up towards the closed-off balcony and saw someone there. "It was kind of backlit, and I realized the image I was looking at was Elvis standing in the balcony," Newton recounted in an episode of the TV program "Celebrity Ghost Stories. "There was no mistaking it."

Newton believed his dead friend had come to let him know he was at peace and happy with what he was seeing and hearing. As suddenly as the lights had gone out, they came back on and everything continued as normal. Newton thought he was losing his mind until his drummer mentioned how weird it was that the lights had gone out and someone was in the balcony.

Advertisement