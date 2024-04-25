Chilling Stories Celebrities Have Of The Paranormal

As a busy touring artist, it's little surprise that Miley Cyrus once maintained an apartment in London. However, according to the singer's account, the flat was never the safe haven she hoped it would be. Indeed, as she admitted in an interview with Elle UK, the abode was haunted by a potentially dangerous spirit.

Some occurrences were unsettling, Cyrus claimed, saying that she had odd dreams and the occasional sighting of a young boy sitting on the bathroom sink while she was in the shower. At one point, her younger sister was also showering but had a far worse experience than making eye contact with a ghostly observer. "[A]ll of a sudden I hear her scream," Cyrus said. "I run in there and the water had somehow flipped to hot [....] the knob had turned but she hadn't turned it and it was burning her."

Other members of the Cyrus family also encountered eerie happenings in the apartment, including one occasion when an aunt returned to the space to find all of the windows and doors flung open. Ultimately, Cyrus called it quits and decamped for the upscale Soho Hotel. "I will never stay there ever again," she told Elle.