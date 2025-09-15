We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The years between the start of Prohibition in 1920 and the christening of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 1935 were among the most violent in United States history. Gangsters roamed cities, bitterly fighting for control of gambling, bootlegging, and protection rackets. In rural areas, outlaws robbed banks and wreaked havoc. Both groups relied on advances like the automobile and the Tommy gun, and many became household names thanks to newspaper and radio reports.

A turning point came in 1929. In February, the American public, long hardened to the violence, was shocked by the gruesome St. Valentine's Day Massacre. Months later, when the Wall Street crash in October left millions destitute, the stage was set for a fresh wave of criminality — and a new breed of lawmakers.

So began the American era of the "Public Enemy," a term reportedly coined by Frank J. Loesch, who was chairman of the Chicago Crime Commission from 1928 to 1938. It was more or less over by 1935, but in that time, the bureau gained new powers, used innovative detection methods, and turned little-known lawyer J. Edgar Hoover into a figure synonymous with justice and the FBI's deadly war on Depression-era gangsters.

