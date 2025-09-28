The Most Daring Rescue Mission Of The Vietnam War

From 1954 to 1975, North Vietnam (aka the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, or DRV) and South Vietnam (aka the Republic of Vietnam) were locked in a brutal armed conflict. The root was the former's desire for a single unified communist regime after overthrowing the French government that had been in control for over half a century. (Here's the complete Vietnam War timeline, explained.) Other countries participated in the war as well, sending support to either side of the conflict: The DRV received assistance from China and the Soviet Union, while the U.S. fought alongside South Vietnam starting in 1965.

There is a sizable list of messed-up things about the Vietnam War, but there are also true accounts of breathtaking missions amid the combat that are equal parts educational, tragic, and inspiring. And chief among these, perhaps, is the story of the U.S. Air Force's desperate attempts to find and rescue its navigator, Lieutenant Colonel Iceal "Gene" Hambleton, in the thick of battle against North Vietnamese troops. Worth noting is the fact that this took place just a year before the U.S. withdrew all of its forces from Vietnam.

From the multiple failed (and fatal) attempts to ascertain Hambleton's whereabouts to the last-ditch effort to save him with ground troops, grit, and golf references, these are the highlights of what has been called the U.S.'s "largest, longest, and most complex search-and-rescue operation" during the Vietnam War.

