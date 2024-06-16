The Most Bizarre Unsolved Mysteries Of The Vietnam War

It's no stretch to say that the Vietnam War was a rather controversial conflict, especially in the eyes of the American public. More generally speaking, though, this was largely a war perpetuated by communist North Vietnam against West-aligned South Vietnam and its allies (including the United States). The overall conflict ran from 1954 to 1975, with the North Vietnamese trying to unite both halves of the country under a communist flag, coming to a close with the fall of South Vietnam. Amidst all of that, however, the Vietnam War saw some messed up things, and, like many other wars throughout history, plays host to quite a few unsolved mysteries.

On the American side, though, it's a war that's mostly remembered for being wildly unpopular, characterized by guerilla warfare and heavy losses on all sides. U.S. military presence was already active in the 1950s, heavily increased throughout the 1960s (with official intervention beginning in 1965), and then ceased in 1973. Active protests played a part in that, as well as widespread disapproval and disillusionment regarding both the draft and the simple reason behind American involvement in the first place.

Swirling around in the murky waters of the history of the Vietnam War are scores of missing persons cases and inexplicable disappearances, apparent government cover-ups, and even the appearance of creatures seemingly conjured from nightmares. Decades have passed since all of that happened, but still, there are plenty of questions to go around. Here are a handful of those strange mysteries.