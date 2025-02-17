Rock Songs That Were Written To Get Revenge

After breaking into the U.S. charts for the first time in 1979 with the No. 1 hit "Heart of Glass," Blondie followed that disco tune with the snarling punk rock song "One Way or Another." Co-written by Blondie singer Debbie Harry, it's told from the point of view of a dangerous character who threatens to track down and "get" the subject, at some point in the immediate future, and then exact harm. Harry pulled from a harrowing personal experience to create "One Way or Another." "I was actually stalked by a nutjob so it came out of a not-so-friendly personal event. But I tried to inject a little bit of levity into it to make it more lighthearted," she told Entertainment Weekly. "You know, just shake it off, say one way or another, and get on with your life."

The stalking incident, about which Harry got the final word, occurred in the years before the formation of Blondie. After a string of failures in her nascent musical and acting careers, Harry moved from New York City to her home state of New Jersey and entered into a relationship with an individual who turned out to be obsessive and violent. "I broke up with him and he became a stalker and he was really good at it," the singer said in "Deborah Harry: Platinum Blonde." "I had to move out of New Jersey! So it might have been the first stalker song ever written."