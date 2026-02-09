The Biggest Cold Cases Finally Solved With DNA In The Last Decade

For centuries, to solve a crime, investigators had to rely on the testimony of witnesses (presuming there were any), physical clues, and deduction. A revolution occurred in the 1890s, when fingerprints on a door frame helped identify a killer in Argentina. Within a few years, the technology was being used across the world to bring criminals to justice — but it was just the start of the role of science in crime detection.

The 1980s heralded the dawn of the DNA age. Skin, hair, blood, and other physical evidence left at a crime scene could be analyzed to identify who left these vital traces. DNA technology was first used in England in 1986 to convict murderer Colin Pitchfork, but has evolved extensively since then, becoming more sophisticated and accurate. It's hoped that DNA analysis will finally solve the decades-old killing of JonBenét Ramsey, but it's not always an exact science.

In his 2014 book, "Naming Jack the Ripper," author Russell Edwards claimed DNA on a shawl, found at the site of Catherine Eddowes' death, identified Polish barber Aaron Kosminski as the murderer. Edwards repeated his assertion in 2025, despite skepticism from many quarters. Although it remains to be seen whether the Ramsey or Ripper cases will ever be cracked using DNA, there are many cold cases that have been solved — some more recently than you might think.