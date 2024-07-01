The Most Disturbing Details About The Golden State Killer

In 2018, the lingering cold case of the Golden State Killer was finally on its way to being solved. That year, 72-year-old Joseph DeAngelo was arrested at his home in Citrus Heights, California. In 2020, he pled guilty to 13 counts of murder and over 50 rapes committed during the 1970s and 1980s, receiving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Though the statute of limitations meant some offenses were too old to prosecute, DeAngelo ultimately admitted to 161 total crimes.

Now, we can be all but certain that DeAngelo wasn't just the Golden State Killer, but also likely the Cordova Cat Burglar, who stalked the small California town of Rancho Cordova in the 1970s, and the Visalia Ransacker from 1973 to 1975. This is suspected to be when he committed his first sexual assaults and murders, before moving back to the Sacramento area and committing similar attacks identified as the East Area Rapist and the Original Night Stalker (later renamed the Golden State Killer by writer Michelle McNamara in 2013).

As the East Area Rapist from July 1976 to July 1979, he established a pattern of entering homes, restraining young women and girls, and sexually assaulting them. By 1977, as those living in and around Sacramento began to fear the unidentified criminal, DeAngelo began to strike couples and families, finally stopping around 1986. It took decades for DNA evidence to link him to his crimes and give us a fuller, but deeply disturbing picture of the Golden State Killer.