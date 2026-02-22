These Rock Hits Have Some Truly Bizarre Origin Stories

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Question: What do rock stars write about? Answer: Everything. From heart-wrenching odes to romances long departed to bona fide tributes to the hard-knock life on the road, if there's a topic, there's bound to be a song about it. Yet, there are also tracks where the backtories prove to be just as interesting as the music itself — sometimes because they have such bizarre origins.

There are some doozies out there, as artists have been inspired by unexpected forces to pen their music. One band's members "lost [their] minds" in the studio with a producer who refused to back them when the suits came knocking, so they railed back through a violent anthem. Another artist used a real-life stalking incident to fuel the quirky lyrics of a hugely popular song. There's no disputing that these folks took to heart the excellent writing advice of "write what you know."

So, grab a chair, put on the noise-canceling headphones, and join us as we uncover the rock hits with the weirdest origin stories. These tales might be eerie, freaky, funny, or even downright puzzling. Let's see if any of this changes the way we process these songs the next time they pop up on the playlist.