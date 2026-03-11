5 Flop Songs From 1979 We Can't Help But Love

Who's to say what makes a flop? A legendary band like Led Zeppelin was derided by critics but so loved by fans that it played to the biggest crowd of the '70s: 76,229 at the now-demolished Silverdome in 1977. Other songs, like "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey, have taken on legendary status but never reached No. 1 in the charts. The year 1979 was no exception to the mismatch between fan, critic, expectations, and performance, creating flop songs that we can't help but love.

But like we said, there are lots of ways that a song can flop. An artist might have a huge hit and then bomb on the next attempt, even if the bomb charts higher or sells more than other artists' work. Or, one single on an album might tank in comparison to others. Then again, a song might do fine with critics but disappoint fans, especially if an artist does a career pivot. Or like in the case of Led Zeppelin (and later groups such as Nirvana, Weezer, Korn, and more), critics might lambast a song or album even as the general public loves it. For the purposes of this article, we're going to open the floor to all of these possibilities.

On that note, two of the 1979 songs we've chosen were underperforming songs from successful groups (albeit "successful" on totally different levels): Queen and Village People. Two other songs come from artists that were never mega-commercially successful, no matter their artistic renown and loyal fanbases: Leonard Cohen and Frank Zappa. Then we've got a track from a band that's become legendary among hard rock and metal circles but never breached the Billboard Hot 100, ever.