Hit Songs With Fewer Than 10 Unique Words In The Lyrics

It's a rare and novel achievement: to make a song that lands on the music charts, plus its lyrics adhere to a limit of under 10 words. While there are only so many musical notes, artists have rearranged them in seemingly infinite ways to produce countless songs. The words that form the lyrics, which turn a melody or an instrumental composition into a full-fledged pop song, aren't usually treated with such economy. Not counting fully and intentionally word-free tunes, like the charming instrumental love song that held the No. spot the longest in 1960, some songs with an extremely limited need for lyrics have become major hits across various Billboard charts. (Honestly, who needs words anyway? Rock history is littered with sad lyrics and songs so corny our ears are still burning from embarrassment.)

It's truly impressive that these songs, which reside in the relatively rare space between instrumental and lyric-heavy, became fan favorites with only a handful of words. Here are some of the biggest hits of all time that didn't even employ 10 words to get the job done.