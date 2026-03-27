'60s Rock Songs Hiding The Darkest Metaphors

Storytelling and songs have gone hand in hand forever, but the social and political turbulence of the 1960s in the United States provided a fertile breeding ground for songs that nailed the meaning of life at the time. Some pop hits broke new ground by exploring difficult and sometimes controversial subjects, such as people's inability to communicate (we're looking at you, Simon & Garfunkel and your "The Sound of Silence") or the life of a serial killer, a la The Beatles' strangely perky "Maxwell's Silver Hammer." But it wasn't just pop music doing this.

Several bands occupying the edgier, rockier end of the musical spectrum in the 1960s also had plenty of things to say, and they weren't always as straightforward with their messaging. The decade that captured what surf rock was all about also led to the creation of music that swam in much murkier waters. From a Velvet Underground song about forbidden pleasure (something guaranteed to unsettle the older generation), to a teenager's stark view of inter-racial romance in 1967, the so-called Summer of Love, these are songs we think have much darker metaphors than their pop counterparts.