Musicians Who Were Kicked Out Of Bands They Helped Create

"The Golden Girls" theme song prattled on about sticking together through hardships and thanking everyone for being a friend. Now, imagine if bands had taken this type of message to heart, then maybe there wouldn't be a need for musicians to be kicked out of the very groups they helped to create.

The reality is that most bands don't keep the same lineup from inception all the way to retirement. Life happens, and people's priorities change with it. Although, it's a little sad when founding members receive the boot, such as what happened with Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, or Joey Jordison and Slipknot.

It's not all bad news, though, as time heals all wounds — and some members receive the opportunity to return to the groups they formed for another round of world domination. The operative word here is "some," since not everyone is fortunate enough to get a second chance. Having said that, let's check out the high-profile bands who kicked out their founding members and made headlines for it.