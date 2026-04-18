Hit Songs Rock Icons Refuse To Play Live

The studio-recorded and widely released versions of some of the most widely known and lucrative rock singles of all time will just have to suffice with fans — because the acts that made those classic tunes absolutely will not play them at their concerts. Rock bands and singers aim to please their audiences. And most of the time, the vast majority of those acts give paying customers what they probably came to a concert to experience: They play the hits. It's absurd for a band to not play the songs that made them rich and famous, but they've got some big reasons — of various degrees of understandability and regular-person relatability — informing the decision to excise those massive hit songs from the performance.

There are numerous instances throughout rock history of bands and solo artists deciding to drop one or more of their classic hits for years or forever. They might cut it right after its chart rise, or after years or decades, because of artists' feelings about their own work. is subject to change. Here then are some hit songs by major rock artists that you're not likely to hear played live anytime soon.