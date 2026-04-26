Tours That Destroyed Iconic Rock Bands

When people talk about the most explosive sibling rivalries in rock history, there should be a feature image of Noel and Liam Gallagher to go along with it. Make no mistake, as part of Oasis, either Gallagher brother could start a fight in an empty room, but put them together and there was always the chance of them throttling each other.

While on tour in 2009, Oasis canceled a scheduled stop at the V Festival. The official reason cited? Liam had laryngitis, which would be an understandable cause for Oasis being unable to perform. However, Noel stated at a press conference that it was because his brother had actually had a hangover. In return, Liam sued Noel and wanted an apology, which Noel issued later on. Eventually, this all culminated in Oasis calling it a day in August 2009.

In an interview with Esquire years later, Noel disclosed a little more about what was happening behind the scenes in 2009. "The last six months were f****** awful, it was excruciating," he said. "Me and Liam had a massive, massive, massive fistfight three weeks before the world tour started, and fights like that in the past would always be easy to rectify but for some reason I wasn't going to let it go this time." Oasis reunited in 2024.