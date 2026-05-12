Bands Whose Reunions Were Total Flops

Even once-major groups like The Who, Velvet Underground, and Van Halen haven't been immune from the terrifying specter of a hopeful reunion flopping. It's happened to plenty of bands, and the experience for fans is depressingly familiar: your favorite band is getting back together. They broke up years ago, but the passage of time has seemingly smoothed over old problems and now they're back in the game. You start listening to their latest album, only to experience a sinking feeling as the tracks follow one after the other. Or perhaps you read about the disastrous unfolding of their reunion tour. Are they ... flopping?

Of course, a flop can be defined in multiple ways. A band's reunion might be a commercial dud, with disappointing album sales and half-filled venues. Or it might be an artistic stumble, whereupon critics and fans greet new music with a collective shrug or even suggestions that the musicians are over the hill. Then, there are the interpersonal issues. A band might have everything else going for it — fan enthusiasm, artistic drive, and promising sales — but old arguments that originally drove them apart once again rear their ugly heads. If a triumphant return is thwarted by squabbles and unfortunate personalities, then there's little else to do but call it a flop.