Music Icon Managers Who Made Damaging Missteps

Throughout the history of rock music, it's been demonstrated time and time again that a manager can make or break a career. Sure, there have certainly been rock bands that booted their managers once they became mega-successful, but on the flip side, bad management has crushed the dreams of many an up-and-coming young rocker. When that happens, the ramifications can be serious and can sometimes last for decades. Whether it results in new artists stalling just when they should be taking off, or a promising band forced into a bitter breakup, stories of mismanagement within the music industry are legion.

These stories often start the same way: talented and ambitious musicians, desperate for a shot at stardom, eagerly sign on the dotted line in order to land a record deal — only realizing after the fact that the contract they thought would propel them to the big time instead sold them into indentured servitude. Those managers then go on to become obscenely wealthy, while the musicians are left fighting for scraps, wondering where all the money has gone. Then, of course, there are a few well-meaning managers who made calamitous mistakes.

Sometimes those musicians are able to recover — although for some, it took decades. In other cases, the damage done by a shady manager has sidelined once-promising acts to the trash heap of history — including some that were once considered hotter than hot. Either way, the missteps made by these managers of musical icons led to lasting damage and even tragic consequences.