Why Elvis Presley Never Demanded Better Projects As His Career Was Declining

Shortly before Elvis Presley's shocking death, three of the King's former bodyguards published a book titled "Elvis: What Happened?" Though considered by some to be a cash-in publication, the joint memoir offered a fair insight into a life and career that was starting to unravel. The book is notable for its effusive praise of Colonel Tom Parker, with bodyguard Red West saying: "I'm a great believer in fate ... It was just as if Tom Parker and Elvis Presley were destined to meet. Tom Parker was and is amazing. With Elvis and him it was like a joint and socket who had been looking for each other."

But while Parker was instrumental in getting Elvis to the very top of the music industry, in recent years there has been growing criticism of how he managed Elvis in the '60s and '70s. Parker was always intensely money-driven but became even more desperate to increase profits due to his growing gambling habit. His need for quick money seemingly encouraged him to push Elvis toward more cynically commercial roles, and he even drove songwriters away from working with Elvis due to his insistence that his side should receive more royalties from recordings than average.

Elvis' wife, Priscilla Presley, believed that her husband was scared to challenge his manager over the decision-making that was killing his career. In "Elvis & Me," she claims that when it came to Parker he felt unable to question his business decisions. Sadly, those decisions ended up impacting Elvis' artistry, causing him anxiety even as the money rolled in.