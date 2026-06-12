The Most Eye-Watering Sums Musicians Have Ever Been Paid For Their Catalogs

Perhaps the most startling 2020s music trend: Rock stars collecting almost inconceivable amounts of cash for their back catalogs. Historically, bands and singers made a sizable piece of their fortunes from their songs getting played on the radio and in movies and TV shows, sold as singles or on albums, and later, via downloads and streaming plays. But the staggering amounts of money go to whoever owns the artist's catalog of compositions — i.e., the person or company that has publishing rights.

Several wealthy music rights agencies have snapped up the potentially income-generating catalogs for a number of rock and pop stars. The going rate: Tens or even hundreds of millions, depending on the stature and appeal of the artist selling away their life's work. They've gotten huge paydays, and some have gone ahead and sold not only the rights to their songs but also their famous recordings of them — the masters. Here are the biggest amounts of money ever paid to lock down the rights to the catalogs of music's most dominant stars, from the $200 million range up to more than $1 billion.