The Weirdest Classic Rock Songs Ever Used In TV Commercials

Surviving the wild world of rock 'n' roll can be tricky. Of course, we're happy to see our favorite rockers make it to middle age and beyond. As time goes on, though, one thing rears its rather ugly head: money. That may take the form of pushing for album sales, going on tour, and selling merch, but artists may also license their songs for ads. Yet marketing firms don't always think things through. Some classic rock songs, for instance, have appeared in commercials so far removed from their artistic rebel roots that the team-up leaves you dazed and confused.

Why, oh why, should we think about Kiss' big hit, "Rock and Roll All Nite," when we're perusing half-price appetizers at Applebee's? And how did Lou Reed convince himself that "Walk on the Wild Side" was really the right choice for shilling scooters and computers? Others are even more notorious, as when the Beatles' record company (including Paul McCartney) got big mad about "Revolution" being included in a Nike commercial. All of these and more speak to the frankly weird marriage between advertising and classic rock.