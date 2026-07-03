Joni Mitchell Blasted Bob Dylan's Musicianship — But Decades Earlier, Gave Him Her Best Compliment

Two of the most influential people to capture the poetic soul of folk rock are Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan, but Mitchell made some pretty harsh accusations about Dylan in 2010, even as she acknowledged his early work made her realize she could be a singer-songwriter.

Mitchell and Dylan first met in 1969, a year after the release of Mitchell's debut album, "Song to a Seagull." By then, Dylan had been making hits that served as cultural touchstones for seven years since his self-titled debut release in 1962. In 1969, both artists were featured on "The Johnny Cash Show," and then hung out a little at a party at Cash's house after the show. Running in similar circles, Mitchell told Rolling Stone in 1979 that they'd see each other here or there, and she "always had an affection for him." The two never dated, nor were they particularly friendly, but they had a similar fan base and were both revered, in part, for their lyrical prowess. Mitchell even credited Dylan with being the artist who made her realize she could turn her poems into songs.

"I wrote poetry and I painted all my life," she told Rolling Stone. "I always wanted to play music and dabbled with it, but I never thought of putting them all together. It never occurred to me. It wasn't until Dylan began to write poetic songs that it occurred to me you could actually sing those poems." But while she admits he gave her the lightbulb moment that sparked her ambition to make her own music, she doesn't seem to think much of him as a musician.