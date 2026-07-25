The 5 Easiest Bob Dylan Songs To Learn On Guitar

Is there a singer-songwriter more singer-songwriter than Bob Dylan? The "poet first and ... musician second," as he once called himself (per The Spokesman-Review), is the living embodiment of coffee shop folk dreams, where a single person plays simple, strummy songs in a corner and changes the world. Thankfully for the rest of us, many Dylan songs really are that easy to play, even for absolute beginners.

Simplicity is a big part of the reason why Dylan has sold over 125 million records and earned a Nobel Prize in literature. It's not just that his lyrics are generally easy to understand — it's also that his songs are so singable and easy to follow, and not in a dumb way but a universal way. That's what we're focusing on for this article: Nigh-perfect melodies woven through the simplest chords and chord shapes.

Our recommendations are physically easy to play and build on skills learned from playing each other, like the use of capoes, the incorporation of barre chords, and the typical G, D, and C open chord combo that all guitarists encounter sooner rather than later. But our choices are also easy to understand, rhythmically and melodically, which is important for muscle and musical memory, respectively. We're not taking singing and harmonica playing into account, though. That's up to the reader. On that note, we're recommending colossal hits like "Blowin' In the Wind" and widely covered songs like "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" and "Mr. Tambourine Man."