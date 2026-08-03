Happy Accidents That Brought These One-Hit Wonders Back To Life

For many one-hit wonders, their brief time in the sun is quickly followed by a fade into the endless noise of new releases, even if you think a track deserves more than 15 minutes of fame. But, for a lucky few, the right circumstances can bring a song raring back to life. These happy accidents can include a savvy music supervisor selecting a personal favorite for a movie scene or social media users collectively deciding that something retro is perfect for the next viral trend. You can't always predict what's going to land, but when it does, you'll see that one-hit wonders still have a lot of life left in them yet.

Sometimes, these happy accidents are so powerful that they don't just resurrect a song; they supercharge it. The Proclaimers, the Scottish pop duo who came to wider attention in the '80s and '90s (depending, perhaps, on which side of the Atlantic you were on), are forever tied to their hit, "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)." Though they're still performing today and have recorded many fine albums since then, the popularity of that track — boosted by its use in 1993's "Benny and Joon" — means its inclusion on every Proclaimers set list is basically law now. And, that sort of second life for a song (and the residuals one hopefully gets) doesn't have to be so bad. A bit of luck can be all you need for a once-forgotten song to re-enter the limelight.