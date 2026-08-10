'60s Drum Solos That Blew Audiences Away

When talking about the many iconic drum solos in the decades-long history of rock music, the 1960s are typically a great place to start, given how quickly rock was evolving, especially in the decade's second half. After all, that was when the likes of Cream's Ginger Baker and Led Zeppelin's John Bonham first broke out as major rockstars. But that's not to say these early purveyors of hard rock were the only ones who created masterful drum solos that blew audiences' minds. That's why we're going to look at five drum solos from 1960s songs that left fans' mouths gaping back in the day, while continuing to do so as modern audiences discover or revisit their music.

In a conventional band setup, the drummer is the quarterback, catcher, and/or point guard of the entire unit. It is typically their job to maintain a steady tempo and lead the way for the rest of the band to do their thing onstage or in the studio. But every once in a while, drummers have a chance to show off with some intricate rolls and fills, with little or no accompaniment to allow them to shine. When executed perfectly, these solos can stand out in the hearts and minds of fans as all-time moments from their favorite drummers, as these have.