5 Rock Songs About A Life-Changing Summer

Trigger warning: This article mentions suicide.

Across the pantheon of rock music, there's no shortage of songs about summer. Alice Cooper's immortal banger "School's Out," for instance, heralds the beginning of summer vacation for generations of excited youths, while the Beatles' "Here Comes The Sun" is a feel-good anthem about rays of sunshine bringing light and life after an extended period of chilling loneliness. With that said, there are certain songs about summer that were written specifically to capture a pivotal moment in time, either for the protagonist of the song or for the musician themself, that just so happened to take place during the summertime.

In selecting the summer bangers that made it to our list, chart performance was not a deciding factor, even though all of these songs achieved varying levels of success on that front. Instead, we considered the stories told through the lyrics of the songs. Although in some applicable cases, we also factored in how the creative process of developing the song factored into how it fit the criteria of being about a "life-changing summer."

Then again, what does a "life-changing summer" mean, exactly? Generally, we interpreted it as a summer in which a significant event or experience left the song's protagonist or point-of-view character either profoundly transformed (for example, the acknowledgment of a lost love or a sudden sense of certainty where there used to be doubt). From summers marking the loss of innocence to vacations producing emotional clarity, these are our picks.