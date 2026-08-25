5 Classic Rock Songs Inspired By Your Favorite Movies

The artists who wrote the songs of the classic rock canon took inspiration from anywhere and everywhere: Their own lives, the world around them, and sometimes even the general culture, pulling characters and stories from popular and acclaimed films. Some movies persisted in the collective mind and became beloved and known to millions because of their insightful and captivating takes on the human condition. Songwriters and musicians saw something so special in these cinematic works that they adapted and interpreted them into short pop songs, synthesizing, condensing, and exploring their themes through a different lens. Classic literature has inspired many classic songs, and so have movies, an equivalent narrative staple of modern times.

Here then are five familiar songs we've all heard thousands of times that you may not know took their stories, ideas, and narrators from decidedly popular films. We have artists like America, Bob Seger, David Bowie, and more, drawing from movies as arty as "2001: A Space Odyssey" to lighter fare like the comedy-crime caper flick "The Sting."