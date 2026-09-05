4 Rock Album Dedications That Hit Even Harder Today

Temple of the Dog formed out of grief to make an album dedicated to Seattle musician Andrew Wood. He died of an overdose in 1990, and he had close ties to people who went on to become grunge rock legends. At the time of his death, he was roommates with the late Chris Cornell, who was already playing in Soundgarden. Wood was also the frontman of Mother Love Bone with guitarist Stone Gossard and bassist Jeff Ament. Shortly after Wood's death, they formed Temple of the Dog and brought in guitarist Mike McCready and singer Eddie Vedder to the recording sessions (this lineup eventually formed Pearl Jam around the same time).

Cornell, who was close to Wood, initially channeled his grief into songwriting and brought together members of his friend's band, along with Vedder and McCready, to record a couple of songs. That effort grew into a 10-song self-titled album released in April 1991. One track, "Times of Trouble," seemed to speak to Wood directly: "Don't try to do it, don't try to kill your time, oh / Yeah, you might do it, then you can't change your mind ... / You gotta hold onto your time 'til you break through these / Times of trouble." Knowing how far Wood's peers ended up going in their music careers and how Cornell later died by suicide, the song is even more poignant today.

The project was spontaneous, and it wasn't a commercial venture. "We learned to just live in the moment and become open to the idea of collaboration," he explained (via Temple of the Dog). "At the end of the day that was the enormous gift that Andy left us and I've thought about it in every situation I've been in since then when it comes to writing and performing."