5 Led Zeppelin Songs That Prove 1969 Was The Best Year Of Their Career

Led Zeppelin were no less than gods that reigned over the world of rock, starting pretty much with their debut and only ending when they were forced to break up in 1980. That makes picking a best year in the band's career especially difficult, and a few strong contenders are in the running. One particularly impressive runner-up is 1971, which saw the release of "Led Zeppelin IV" — one of the greatest rock albums ever and a major reason why '71 was classic rock's best year. Yet Zep had one year even greater, the only one in which they released more than one album: 1969, which saw the release of "Led Zeppelin" and "Led Zeppelin II."

Led Zeppelin was not a band that required two or three albums to find their groove. They knew who they were — a strangely synergetic mix of blues, metal, folk, Tolkien, and mysticism — from the very beginning. The group's first two albums emerged one after another in '69, their debut in January and their sophomore effort in October, and both were already Led Zeppelin at their peak. From among those albums, we've picked five songs that prove '69 was the band's best year. Each showcases the band's ingenuity, complexity, eventual legacy, or some combination of the three. Read on to see why '69 deserves a whole lotta love from Zep fans everywhere.