He Should Be As Famous As Cat Stevens, But His Potential Was Never Realized

A passionate and captivating vocalist and an immensely talented songwriter, Tim Hardin had all the goods that made Cat Stevens a superstar in the early 1970s, but without the international acclaim and immense material success that came from recording hit albums. Hardin instead became a well-known and highly regarded songwriter among folk and rock musicians — including Stevens — responsible for some gorgeous, popular, and most-covered songs of the '70s.

Raised in Oregon, Hardin served in the U.S. Marines before settling in with the explosive Greenwich Village and Cambridge, Massachusetts, folk scenes of the 1960s. Between 1966 and 1973, Hardin released nine albums, all of which saw mediocre sales, before substance abuse issues led him into obscurity and other personal challenges. After moving back and forth between the U.S. and the U.K. in the '70s, Hardin started work on what could've been a second shot or a comeback LP, but he didn't finish it before he died at age 39 in December 1980.

Nevertheless, while Hardin remained relatively anonymous for most of his adult life and in the decades after his death, his songs moved and entertained millions. Here's how Tim Hardin became a superstar to taste-making and influential musicians, if not one outright.