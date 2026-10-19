5 Songs From 1975 That Define Pop History

1975 was a pivotal turning point in history — President Gerald Ford announced the end of the Vietnam War, "Chicago" opened on Broadway, "Jaws" made $260 million in the box office, and the following five songs would go on to define pop history.

Whether it was through inspiring future pop icons or establishing counterculture within popular culture, all of these tracks managed to leave a lasting impact on the music industry (as well as topping the charts of their time). Although several hits, such as the Captain and Tennille's "Love Will Keep Us Together," managed to dominate the summer and year of 1975, they lacked the same staying power and influence as these other tracks. For this reason, key indicators such as eventual samples, historical milestones, and notable musical innovations take precedence over singles sales or weeks at No. 1.

Pop as a genre has never quite stuck to a single sound or vibe (take these classic bubblegum pop albums from the decade prior as an example), and for the sake of this list, charting will only be used insofar as these tracks found their place high up on the Billboard Hot 100 — effectively turning them into pop classics. Whether you want to relive the glory days or are looking for some '70s musical inspiration, these tracks set the tone for the rest of the decade and beyond.