You may know John Denver for his folk and soft country rock anthems, but the star always asserted that his greatest achievements would be found at home. Born Henry John Deutschendorf Jr. on December 31, 1943, in Roswell, New Mexico, he was first introduced to music at age 11 or 12 (sources vary) after his grandmother gifted him a guitar. He was also a member of the local boys' choir, and his artistic childhood is the crux of what inspired him to pick up and move to Los Angeles in the early '60s.

After changing his name to John Denver (after the capital of his favorite state, Colorado), a successful audition for the Chad Mitchell Trio was his ticket to stardom. It was with them that he met his first wife, Annie, after a 1966 concert in Minneapolis. Although they wouldn't go on their first date until a year later, their relationship and eventual home in Aspen would become the inspiration behind some of Denver's most timeless songs.

By 1969, Denver had already written his first of many hits for other artists, "Leaving on a Jet Plane," which went No. 1 thanks to a cover by the folk group Peter, Paul and Mary. The '70s were filled with iconic tracks such as "Take Me Home, Country Roads," "Rocky Mountain High," and "Annie's Song," the latter being released in 1974, perhaps Denver's best year of his career. An explorer, activist, lyrical genius, and so much more, the strength of Denver's love is ultimately why he is today's quote of the day.