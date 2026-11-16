Girls get it done; whether it's pop, soul, or rock 'n' roll, music history is graced with a long tradition of talented girl groups that have sold out shows, produced incredible records, and left their mark on popular culture. But the 1980s saw a convergence of styles as girl groups began to abandon the sound of the '70s for the glitz of synthesizers, drum machines, and break drums. These girl groups were not only able to ride (and shape) the decade's musical trends, but they also managed to maintain their individual styles while providing the best music the '80s aesthetic had to offer.

For this list, we've chosen groups that topped the charts and defined the sound of the '80s. Groups such as the Pointer Sisters and the Go-Go's had a chokehold on the Hot 100, while outfits such as Salt-N-Pepa and Shakespears Sister did the hard work of elevating their once-niche genres to mainstream success for generations to come, introducing the world to hip-hop and alt-rock.

The acts selected for this list reflect the diversity of girl groups across genres but are united by their shared ability to create excellent music. From the R&B- and disco-inspired songs of the Pointer Sisters to the alt-pop power ballads of the Bangles and the new wave ethos of the Go-Go's, these girl groups represent the best of the best of the 1980s, whether it's pop songs or guitar licks.