The 5 Best Girl Groups Of The '80s
Girls get it done; whether it's pop, soul, or rock 'n' roll, music history is graced with a long tradition of talented girl groups that have sold out shows, produced incredible records, and left their mark on popular culture. But the 1980s saw a convergence of styles as girl groups began to abandon the sound of the '70s for the glitz of synthesizers, drum machines, and break drums. These girl groups were not only able to ride (and shape) the decade's musical trends, but they also managed to maintain their individual styles while providing the best music the '80s aesthetic had to offer.
For this list, we've chosen groups that topped the charts and defined the sound of the '80s. Groups such as the Pointer Sisters and the Go-Go's had a chokehold on the Hot 100, while outfits such as Salt-N-Pepa and Shakespears Sister did the hard work of elevating their once-niche genres to mainstream success for generations to come, introducing the world to hip-hop and alt-rock.
The acts selected for this list reflect the diversity of girl groups across genres but are united by their shared ability to create excellent music. From the R&B- and disco-inspired songs of the Pointer Sisters to the alt-pop power ballads of the Bangles and the new wave ethos of the Go-Go's, these girl groups represent the best of the best of the 1980s, whether it's pop songs or guitar licks.
The Go-Go's
The new wave movement of the early '80s saw bands like Devo and the B-52s transform bubblegum pop into a form of punk rock, and one band that perhaps did it better than the rest was the all-female group the Go-Go's. Emerging from the punk scene in LA, the band combined surf punk instrumentals reminiscent of the Kinks with the pop vocals of Cyndi Lauper and Pat Benatar.
The band operated from 1978 to 1985, but their short lifespan belies a prolific output. Although some of their records were commercially unsuccessful, they were critical darlings with a wide roster of singles to boot. The band garnered four hits on the Billboard Hot 100 before 1985: "Our Lips Are Sealed," "We Got the Beat," "Vacation," and "Head Over Heels." Their final album of that period, "Talk Show," failed to sell well, and the group broke up in 1985.
The Go-Go's have reunited several times since then, first in 1990 to record new tracks for a greatest hits compilation, and again in 1994 to record songs for their vault record, "Return to the Valley of the Go-Go's." The group has performed together a few times in recent years, most notably in 2021 when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and in 2025 when they performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Salt-N-Pepa
Hip-hop was still in its infancy in the 1980s, but it's thanks to groups like Salt-N-Pepa that the genre exploded into mainstream culture. The duo of Cheryl James and Sandra Denton formed in New York City in 1985, and they released their debut album, "Hot, Cool & Vicious," in 1986. The album featured the single "Push It," which peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100, a rare feat at the time for a hip-hop track. The duo recruited DJ Spinderella for their second album, who performed with them live, mixing records and providing the instrumentals.
Salt-N-Pepa's brand of hip-hop sounds unquestionably East Coast-flavored with its pre-boom-bap beats and sparse instrumentals. The vocal duo displayed their lyrical chops over sparse beats, accompanied by basic samples and tasteful disc scratching. Another strength of the duo was their on-mic chemistry; trading bars, changing their voices, doubling up on lines — it's the magic between James and Denton on tracks like "Push It" and "Tramp" that makes the music come alive.
The group rode the hip-hop wave into the '90s, releasing several more albums and winning a Grammy in '95 for best rap performance by a duo or group (although the group was involved in one of the biggest Grammy snubs of the '80s in 1989). In 2025, Salt-N-Pepa was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the musical influence category. They have sold over 15 million records worldwide.
The Bangles
While the Go-Go's were riding the new wave train into the '80s, the Bangles were carving their own lane in the world of power pop and commercial rock. Their sweet pop melodies and complex three-part harmonies fit perfectly into the mold of contemporary '80s bands adapting for the MTV age. Their use of bombastic power chords and echoing break drums put them up next to contemporary bands like REO Speedwagon and Jefferson Starship.
Formed in Los Angeles in 1981, the band got their big break in 1984 when they released their debut album, "All Over the Place," on CBS records, which fared well on the charts, college radio, and MTV. The band carved their spot in music history with their second album, "Different Light," in 1986. Its lead single, the Prince-penned "Manic Monday," peaked at No. 2 on the pop chart, and "Walk Like an Egyptian" spent four weeks at No. 1.
The band had a few more singles in the late '80s, including a cover of Paul Simon's "Hazy Shade of Winter" for the soundtrack of "Less Than Zero" and two singles from their third album, "Everything." The band went on hiatus following that third record, but since the late '90s the Bangles have reunited occasionally for several tours and one-off performances.
Shakespears Sister
Shakespears Sister was a short-lived duo formed by Siobhan Fahey of Bananarama. In 1988, having grown disillusioned with the musical direction of Bananarama, Fahey left the group to start her own alt-pop project. What was intended to be a solo outfit became a duo when, at the request of her husband and management, Fahey recruited studio musician Marcella Detroit as an official partner. The pair had electric chemistry in the studio, both as singers and songwriters, and it led to recording their debut album, "Sacred Heart," released in 1989.
Although Detroit sang backup vocals, her real strength lies in her guitar playing, which she honed while working with acts like Eric Clapton and Bob Seger. Her experience in the studio was apparent in her ability to play pop riffs with clean precision while also diving into solos fat with distortion and bleeding with pitch harmonics. That flexibility paired perfectly with Fahey's haunting vocals, which had the introspective timbre of Sinead O'Connor and the aesthetic range to maneuver into the pop stratosphere like Madonna.
Unfortunately, the duo did not last long. They scored a hit with the song "You're History" from their debut album, and their second album — 1992's "Hormonally Yours," featuring their biggest U.S. hit, "Stay" — was an even bigger success, but the band split up in 1993 due to infighting and Fahey's growing mental health issues. Fahey continued Shakespears Sister as a solo act but never saw the success they enjoyed as a duo. After 26 years of not speaking, Detroit and Fahey buried the hatchet in 2018 and teamed up to record more songs and go on tour.
The Pointer Sisters
The Pointer Sisters is not some clever name like Destiny's Child or the Emotions — it's literally the group's name. June, Bonnie, and Anita Pointer formed the Pointer Sisters in 1969, performing in clubs around Oakland until signing to Atlantic Records in 1971. The following year they were joined by their sister, Ruth, and became a quartet until Bonnie's departure in 1977.
The strength of the Pointer Sisters lies in their versatility. They started as an R&B and soul act, but their first Grammy was for best country vocal performance by a duo or group in 1975. They performed at the Grand Ole Opry in 1974, making them the first all-Black singing group to do so. Their albums from the mid- to late '70s were another stylistic departure, venturing into rock on their 1978 album, "Energy." In the '80s they released a string of highly successful pop and disco albums including "So Excited!" and the triple-platinum "Break Out," which earned them two more Grammys.
Few artists have been that adaptable; David Bowie and Michael Jackson come to mind, but to achieve that reputation as a band rather than a solo act is another feat entirely. The group continued to release albums until 1993, when they finally retired from recording. Whether it was rock, country, disco, pop, R&B, or soul, the Pointer Sisters weren't just chasing trends — they excelled at everything they touched. Scoring major hits across decades and genres, the Pointer Sisters are one of the greatest girl groups of all time, if not the best.