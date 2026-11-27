The 4 Most Successful Classic Rock Duos Of All Time
As Lyn Collins famously sang (and hip-hop team Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock amplified more than a decade later), "It takes two to make a thing go right." The power of a rock 'n' roll duet is something impressive to measure: the smallest combination of multiple people making incredible music together. Whether they've done just one album or thrill fans with how long they've been going, there are plenty of duos who've galvanized listeners over the decades.
There are a lot of different ways you can quantify a band's success, and for this list of the most successful classic rock duos, we took into account certified sales from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), Spotify streaming numbers (with particular weight given to those who've recorded songs streamed more than a billion times), and — for the "classic rock" portion — a baseline of eligibility into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (All of these acts but one has, in fact, already been inducted.) Let these 8 luminaries remind you of the power of two!
Steely Dan
From most of their initial run from 1971 to 1981 — and again from 1993 to 2017 — Steely Dan was officially comprised of just two men: singer/keyboardist Donald Fagen and guitarist, bassist, and vocalist Walter Becker. Of course, the group — which largely stayed a studio product in that first era — was hardly alone, recruiting a stack of session musicians to craft their extremely detailed jazz-rock. (Many of those musicians became legends off the strength of their collaborations with the Dan.)
Their RIAA numbers top out at about 11 million, though they've never had a song cross the billion-stream mark, and have a relatively tight body of tunes that became chart hits, including "Do It Again," "Reelin' in the Years," "Rikki Don't Lose That Number," "Peg," and "Hey Nineteen." Yet Steely Dan sounds much cooler now, and may be more beloved among music listeners than they were in their heyday. Fagen, who kept touring under the Dan moniker after Becker's passing in 2017 until 2024, has some deep thoughts about that. "Developmental psychology might figure in," he told The Ringer in 2021. "As [people] head into middle age, a lot of kids start to forgive their parents ... they might even have a subliminal, sentimental attachment to sounds they heard in the womb, in the kitchen, in the back seat of their dad's car — or something like that."
Tears for Fears
Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith met as teenagers in the British town of Bath and formed a musical bond that's stayed strong for nearly 45 years. As Tears for Fears, the pair (aided by music inspired partly by primal-scream therapy) helped define the sound and look of the '80s with three incredible, ever-evolving records: the icy synthpop of 1983's "The Hurting," the electronic-assisted guitar rock of 1985's "Songs from the Big Chair," and the expansive psychedelia of 1989's "The Seeds of Love." Those albums launched such beloved singles as "Everybody Wants to Rule the World," "Shout," "Head Over Heels," "Mad World," and "Sowing the Seeds of Love." All told, their RIAA certified sales include two platinum albums and one 5x platinum record, with "Rule the World" reigning as one of the most-streamed songs of all time.
Despite breaking up in the '90s, with Orzabal carrying on the name as a solo artist for a spell, the duo made their way back to each other in the 21st century, finding their bond even stronger (and their popularity even greater) after the death of Orzabal's longtime wife and his subsequent battle with drug addiction. "I thought: 'This guy's really important,'" Orzabal said of Smith to The Guardian, ahead of the release of 2022's "The Tipping Point." "It was obvious — it's really obvious to a lot of people — but then all of a sudden you think: 'Oh no, this partnership is right, we've done great things.'"
Simon & Garfunkel
Simon & Garfunkel may be the most powerful pairing in rock history, able to captivate a crowd of any size with their miraculous vocal blend and a single acoustic guitar. Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel first encountered each other as schoolmates in the New York City borough of Queens, and after getting their start under a different name, became the ultimate duo of the 1960s. They topped the Billboard Hot 100 three times during the decade, with the haunting "The Sound of Silence," the plucky folk of "Mrs. Robinson" (used brilliantly in the hit film "The Graduate"), and the soulful "Bridge Over Troubled Water." They have around 40 million in RIAA certified sales, though no songs have yet crossed the billion-stream mark.
Although the pair split for solo careers, Simon & Garfunkel kept finding their way back to each other. A 1981 benefit concert in Manhattan's Central Park broke attendance records, prompting sporadic reunions over the decades. They have not toured since 2010, and the combination of a contentious relationship and Simon's hearing loss means they may never do so again. But fans can take comfort that, in 2024, Garfunkel reported that their friendship had at least mended. "I cried when [Simon] told me how much I had hurt him ... I was a fool!" he told The Times. "As I think about it now, tears are rolling down my cheeks. I can still feel his hug."
Daryl Hall & John Oates
Formed by accident when two members of different Philadelphia groups sought to escape a battle of the bands that turned deadly, Daryl Hall & John Oates achieved the kind of fortune and fame that any musician would dream about. Their RIAA numbers hover around the 20 million mark, and they placed a staggering 16 hits into the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 — six of which went straight to the top. Two of those chart-toppers, 1976's "Rich Girl" and 1982's "Maneater," have joined the 1981 Top 5 smash "You Make My Dreams" as tracks with more than a billion streams — more than any other duo.
In a way, what makes this achievement even more impressive is the fact that the pair have a very complicated relationship. By their own admission, they've never been terribly close — and after a lawsuit erupted over publishing rights in 2023, both men confirmed they'd moved on from ever collaborating again. "We never really talked to each other very much," Oates admitted on "Good Morning America." "Over the past 20 years, we'd show up at a show individually, walk on stage, play, and then we'd go our separate ways." Hall was no more encouraging, telling Billboard he's "been a solo artist my whole life ... I was just working with John, mostly." At least fans will always have the memories.