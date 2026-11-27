From most of their initial run from 1971 to 1981 — and again from 1993 to 2017 — Steely Dan was officially comprised of just two men: singer/keyboardist Donald Fagen and guitarist, bassist, and vocalist Walter Becker. Of course, the group — which largely stayed a studio product in that first era — was hardly alone, recruiting a stack of session musicians to craft their extremely detailed jazz-rock. (Many of those musicians became legends off the strength of their collaborations with the Dan.)

Their RIAA numbers top out at about 11 million, though they've never had a song cross the billion-stream mark, and have a relatively tight body of tunes that became chart hits, including "Do It Again," "Reelin' in the Years," "Rikki Don't Lose That Number," "Peg," and "Hey Nineteen." Yet Steely Dan sounds much cooler now, and may be more beloved among music listeners than they were in their heyday. Fagen, who kept touring under the Dan moniker after Becker's passing in 2017 until 2024, has some deep thoughts about that. "Developmental psychology might figure in," he told The Ringer in 2021. "As [people] head into middle age, a lot of kids start to forgive their parents ... they might even have a subliminal, sentimental attachment to sounds they heard in the womb, in the kitchen, in the back seat of their dad's car — or something like that."