The Heart-Wrenching Death Of Barbara Walters

In the early '70s, Walters was now a familiar face on NBC, and one of the few women in broadcast television. But in 1976, she would move on to ABC and she'd remain with that network until her retirement.

Her career at ABC is what many will remember Walters by. When she first joined the network, she signed a five-year contract worth $1 million dollars a year, and became the first evening anchorwoman, per Britannica — something unheard of back then. Soon after, she found herself working on ABC's investigative news show "20/20" and her own show, "Barbara Walters Specials," where she would make her name as the interviewer who spoke to some of the most notable figures in the world. The self-titled show would earn her and the network eight Emmy nominations from 1981 to 88. She would win her only award for the program in 1983, per the Emmys.

And it wouldn't be the last Emmy award Walters would win with ABC. In 1997, she pitched and began hosting and executive producing the popular daytime panel show, "The View." The show has been nominated every year since its inception, and has won in several categories, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Show and Informative Talk Show (via IMDb). Walters would make appearances on other ABC shows, such as her interview with "Oprah," and even had her own annual special, "10 Most Fascinating People." She would leave the network after four decades when she announced her retirement in 2014.