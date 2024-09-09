Legendary Star Wars, Lion King Actor James Earl Jones Dead At 93

James Earl Jones, venerable actor and legendary on-screen voice, has died (via Deadline). He was 93 years old.

We'd be hard-pressed to find a single person who doesn't recognize the beloved Jones from his voice, particularly when it intones touchstone culture phrases like, "No, I am your father," (Darth Vader in "Star Wars") or "Everything the light touches is our kingdom" (Mufasa, Simba's father from Disney's "Lion King"). Jones, who came from a poor Mississippi family who moved to Michigan, and who grew up a chronic stutterer (oh irony of ironies), as he states in an interview with ABC News on YouTube, wound up being selected by George Lucas to be Darth Vader's voice over Vader's suit-wearing bodybuilder, David Prowse (who passed away in 2020). Before then, Jones worked in television in small roles, per IMDb, and on stage. "Star Wars," though, proved to be the breakout role that made everything Jones subsequently touched — stage, big screen, small screen, voice booth — his own.

Over the course of his career, including early acclaimed work in the play "The Great White Hope," and funny turns in films like "Coming to America," Jones won numerous Tony, Emmy, Oscar, and Grammy awards, including Tony and Oscar lifetime achievement awards, per Achievement.